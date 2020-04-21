In Buffalo, Cuomo appoints Hochul to lead WNY coronavirus strategy; gives some hospitals green light to resume elective surgery

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In Buffalo for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would be leading the decision-making process when it comes to re-opening the Western New York economy. Hochul, who is from Erie County, joined the governor at Roswell Park for the announcement Tuesday morning.

“It’s more the when and the how,” Cuomo said of what Hochul will be working on.

Cuomo said Hochul will also be in charge of directing state resources to Western New York in the event the public health crisis worsens in this region. Currently, there are more than 2,200 coronavirus cases in Erie County alone, and more than 160 deaths related to the disease.

“Western New York, I believe we’re on the plateau,” Cuomo said.

The governor, a Democrat, faced more pressure Tuesday to let part of the economy re-open from Southern Tier Republican Rep. Tom Reed.

“We are confident that we can open up our region to business,” Reed said during a media call.

“The ‘when’ is data driven,” Cuomo responded to his critics. “It’s not when you want. If it’s when you want, my answer is, ‘I want it yesterday.’ It’s not when you want. It’s data driven.

“If you don’t want to take the political heat, you shouldn’t be in the political kitchen.”

Cuomo also gave some Upstate hospitals the green light to resume elective outpatient treatment on April 28th, so long as their hospital capacity is over 25 percent for the county and there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in the county over the previous 10 days. That will not apply to Erie County hospitals.

But Eastern Niagara Hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey says she believes it will apply to the Niagara County facility in Lockport.

“We believe that we will meet the criteria to resume elective surgeries,” McCaffrey said. “I do need to look at the whole county number of admissions. But I know that from Eastern Niagara’s end, we would meet that qualification to resume outpatient surgeries.”

Last week, Eastern Niagara Hospital furloughed 60 employees. McCaffrey says they’re now looking at bringing those workers back.

“We will be brining back those that we can as soon as possible,” she said.