In letter to state, Tesla says it’s below required number of workers at Riverbend plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a letter to New York state officials, Tesla says it only has about 500 workers at its taxpayer-funded plant in South Buffalo.

The state required the company to have 1,400 workers by last month.

Tesla asked the state to push back that deadline. It hasn’t been granted yet.

In that letter to state officials, the company said there had been more 1,800 workers at the factory.

The plant has been shut down due to the pandemic.

Tesla told the state they are slowly bringing employees back and restarting operations.