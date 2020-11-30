Independent Health temporarily closes Medicare Information Centers, cites COVID-19 surge

(WIVB)– Independent Health says they’re closing its five Medicare Information Centers, all located in Western New York, beginning November 30.

Officials say the move comes after “closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With that said, they say customers’ questions will still be answered, just not in person. They will continue to provide services over the phone or video conference.

If you need to speak with an Independent Health “Medicare RedShirt” about Medicare plans, they ask you to call (716) 635-4900 or 1-800-958-4405.

Independent Health tells us they will continue to “evaluate the prevalence of the pandemic” and determine when reopening the Information Centers would be appropriate.

“The health and safety of our members and our associates remain our highest priorities. As such, even with our extensive safety protocols and procedures, and out of an abundance of caution, we believe it is most prudent to temporarily close our information centers and concentrate on meeting our Medicare members’ and customers’ needs over the phone or video conference,” Cathy Aquino, Director of Government Sales, Independent Health

The temporarily closed centers are located at:

620 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043

150 Tech Drive Amherst, NY 14221

746 Young Street Tonawanda, NY 14150

3225 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

66 Chautauqua Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750

The annual enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries ends on December 7.