India Walton speaks out on gun violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–India Walton spoke Wednesday about the recent shootings in Buffalo. Walton is sticking to her platform of reducing violence by pouring more resources into the community.

The democratic nominee for mayor keyed in on the massive response by police to the shooting at Ferry Grider homes Monday night that left four people wounded including a three-year-old who was shot in the head.



Walton said, in addition to the law enforcement effort, other services were needed for neighbors along Donovan drive that witnessed the shooting.



“I suggest they should treat human beings with dignity and respect, and have conversations that don’t require helmets and bulletproof vests, and you approach the community with the same vulnerability they are feeling right now,”



Walton has said she would re-direct funding to the tune of about 7-and-a-half million dollars from Buffalo Police to other resources such as community centers, job training, and violence interruption programs.

Walton also said she supports Governor Cuomo’s executive order declaring gun violence a public health emergency due to the surge in shootings across the state this year because Cuomo’s order would send more resources into communities that need help the most.