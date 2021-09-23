Indictment against two “Buffalo Five” members thrown out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday a judge dismissed the charges, against two men from the “Buffalo Five.”

John Walker Jr., Darryl Boyd and three others were accused in the 1976 beating death of William Crawford.

Three of the men spent decades in prison — Walker and Boyd fought for years to have their convictions overturned and the charges dismissed. Ultimately, Judge Christopher burns agreed they were unjustly convicted.

But after leaving the courtroom, Walker and Boyd were outraged because they were told they are not eligible for compensation for the time they were wrongly imprisoned.

“We couldn’t get a job. That’s why we’re broke, we couldn’t even get a job, because of this conviction. We couldn’t even live the places we wanted to live because of this conviction. And now you’re telling me that it’s over now — that we’ve been successful in getting it overturned, that we can just walk away and keep living life the way we’re living. No, I don’t think that’s right,” Walker Jr. said.

Walker and Boyd say they plan to find another attorney to fight to get paid for their time in prison.