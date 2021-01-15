Indoor dining reservations soar in preparation for a busy weekend

Reservations are filling up fast for restaurants around Western New York. The owner of The Quarter says the Bills Game is a huge draw, but it also seems like many people are ready to get back to normal.

“We had over 200 bookings yesterday for the entire weekend all together, and we expect a lot more to come,” says the owner of The Quarter, Brandon Carr. “I think that the city of Buffalo is just excited. We have had a very rough year, but we have such great things happening,” he added, in reference to the Buffalo Bills winning a playoff game for the first time in 25 years.

Danny’s of Cheektowaga and Orchard park is normally a hub for Bills fans. The owner says they’re getting everything ready, but are unsure of what to expect.



“Unfortunately they did not extend the curfew so we do have to close at 10 o’clock. So we’re not really sure what’s going to happen, but we are very excited,” says Danny’s Co-Owner, Ashley Ebeling.

Both restaurants are accepting reservations. In accordance with Yellow Zone restrictions they can open at 50% capacity, seat 4 people to a table, and utilize indoor and outdoor dining.