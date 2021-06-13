Injured BPD Officer Jonathan Negron is awake from medically induced coma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron, who was severely injured a week and a half ago, is now awake.

A source close to the issue says as of Sunday, Officer Negron is alert, breathing on his own and able to talk with a low voice. He had been in a medically induced coma since June 3.

That’s when a car he was chasing hit a light pole, which fell on his patrol car, knocking him out and causing severe head trauma.

The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association shared an update from Negron’s family that he’s moving his hands and feet and “even cracking a couple of jokes.”

The 29-year-old has a fiancé and infant son.

