Inspiring stories from the 11-Day Power Play

On day three of the 11-day Powerplay, we are continuing to share the stories that inspire people to play hockey and fight cancer.

Justen Ehrig has been playing since the tournament started, back when his mom came to see him play every shift on the ice.

Ehrig’s mom passed away from stage 4 breast cancer in December 2017, and now, he continues to play with a picture of her in his helmet.

“We all looked at it as like, 11 days of hockey, that’s super easy, that’s a walk in the park compared to going through radiation, and getting all that chemo, so that…that’s…the back end when you get tired, and you feel like you can’t go anymore, you just say this is nonsense compared to all that,” Ehrig said.

Justin’s Cancer Killers take the ice at midnight on Wednesday July, 10.



His team has raised over $15-thousands dollars.



The 11 day power play has now raised more than $1 million dollars this year.