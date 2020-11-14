International Joint Commission looking for public input on early ice boom installation

(WIVB)– The New York Power Authority is requesting the Niagara River ice boom be installed earlier than normal this year.

An agreement between the NYPA and the International Joint Commission allows for the boom to be installed when water temperatures hit 39ºF, or on December 16th.

IJC officials tell us, “reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in shoreline

flooding, damage to shoreline property and significantly reduce the water flow for

hydroelectric power production.”

The power authority has requested the boom be installed as early as November 30. They say this is to allow enough time to implement COVID-19 staff safety protocols.

The IJC is looking for public input regarding early installation of the ice boom.

If you have any comments, email the following:

In USA Lauren Schifferle, International Niagara Working Committee Alternate

Co-Chair Lauren.M.Schifferle@usace.army.mil

In Canada Derrick Beach, Canadian Secretary, International Niagara Board of

Control at Derrick.Beach@canada.ca