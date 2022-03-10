BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — An investigation has been launched into an attack on a school bus earlier this week in the City of Buffalo.

One student was caught on cell phone video beating up a second-grader, leaving her with head injuries.

Meantime, other kids on the bus were cheering on and no one immediately stepped in to stop it.

News 4 first brought you this story on Wednesday.

Now, according to a statement from Buffalo Schools, both the district and First Student are investigating this incident.

Here is the full statement:

“The District is appalled that one of our students was attacked on Monday March 7, 2022, in the back of a school bus while riding home from school. Understanding the incident is particularly traumatic, the District is focusing on the safety and well-being of the victimized student and family. The police have been contacted and will follow up with the family as needed. The District’s student support services will connect with the family to help begin the healing process from the emotional trauma experienced. Upon the school learning of the incident, immediate disciplinary action was taken against the offending student. An investigation has ensued and the First Student employee has been removed while the investigation of the incident is still pending.”

Here is First Student’s statement:

“First Student launched an investigation regarding the situation. Per our standard procedure, the driver was immediately removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation. As this is an active investigation, we are not able to comment further.“

The video can be difficult to watch. A female student on that bus beating up another student. According to the victim’s family, both girls are in the second grade at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy. The incident happened Monday, as kids were going home from school.

The student who was attacked, Dorismar Vellon, suffered injuries to her mouth and ear and has seen a doctor.

“She’s in a lot of pain for her ear, still first thing she wakes up in the morning wakes up and says is the girl going to be in the school?” said Robert Quintana, a family friend and former Buffalo Common Council Member and former Buffalo Police officer.

The victim’s family is very critical of the Buffalo School District saying school officials have not told them anything directly about what happened or what will happen going forward.

Vellon’s mom, Jenny says she will continue to send her daughter to school and says she wants the girl who attacked her daughter to be expelled. The family says the girl who attacked Dorismar has been bullying her.

“The girl is in the same class in the same environment in the same area as the child,” Quintana said.

They also want the bus driver to be fired and will continue to send their daughter to school.

“It turns your stomach every day when you watch that video and when you know it’s happened twice to send that child to that school,” Quintana said.

And, with this incident, there is yet another call for more bus aides.

BPS is constantly trying to hire more bus aides, but interest remains an issue.