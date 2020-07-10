IRS tax deadline approaching next week, filing electronically could be the best way to go

(WIVB)–In case you forgot, next Wednesday is the IRS tax deadline, and tax preparers are bracing for a flood of last-minute filers.

If you are looking to get a refund, filing electronically could be the best way to go.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our lives but the government intended to soften the blow by extending the tax deadline by three months.

For many of us, that three-month extension seemed like forever, but now the day of reckoning is just 5 days away.

It’s all hands on deck at EG Tax’s Town of Tonawanda office with just five days until the tax deadline.

As many as 2,000 of the company’s regular clients have yet to get their taxes done.

State tax officials told us, as of this week, they have issued more than six million tax refunds, amounting to $6 billion back into New Yorkers’ pockets, and the best and quickest way to file your tax returns is through the Free File portal, for those whose household incomes are $69,000 or less.

State tax spokesman James Gazzale told us eligible New Yorkers can free file both federal and tax taxes through the state tax department’s website.

Gazzale says whatever you do, file your return by Wednesday, even if you owe and are unable to pay, or file for an extension.

There are separate penalties for filing late and paying late.

You can download the free file software through the State Department of Taxation’s website.

Also, if you are receiving unemployment, it is taxed, but that goes on your return next year.