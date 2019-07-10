Is the state holding your money?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is sitting on $16 billion that state officials are not allowed to spend, they can’t even touch it except to return the funds to their rightful owners.

The money is being held by the Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds, and DiNapoli is conducting an outreach this summer to find those owners, and DiNapoli says his office is returning unclaimed funds at the rate of $1.5 million a day.

Those unclaimed funds, according to the Office of the State Comptroller, come from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks and other sources that have been dormant for a number of years. Some accounts hold money that has been lost and forgotten since the 1940s.

Starting July 26, OSC staff will attend community events across the state to help residents search for lost and forgotten money, including the Erie County Fair in Hamburg, from August 7 to August 18.

Click here for the complete schedule of events OSC staff will be attending during July and August, concluding the tour at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Residents who cannot make it to the events can search for and claim their money by using the online claiming system or by calling 1-800-221-9311.