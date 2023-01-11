BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is continuing to learn about the people lost during the Buffalo blizzard… a storm that claimed the lives of more than 40 people.

Preston Parson’s older brother, Edward, died of hypothermia inside his apartment. Preston says that was the last thing he expected because he talked to his brother only a few days before that.

“Frozen? Whoa,” Preston said as he recalled the moment he was told his 74-year-old brother was dead. “First it was a shock, and then it was like, well we gotta stand up and represent.”

Preston says Edward, or as his friends called him, Terri, was outgoing and very head strong.

“I guess it would be like Frank Sinatra, I did it my way, because he definitely did it his way, as far as his attitude,” he said. “He was outgoing, but he was set in his way.”

Edward was an entrepreneur. First owning a limo service business. Then, in his later years, he ran a dry cleaning business on Broadway and Johnson, left behind by their dad.

“I have memories of him when I was like 10,11, 12 and he was always going about, being helpful,” Preston said.

During the Christmas blizzard, Preston says he kept in touch with his brother to check that he still had power and heat. He last spoke to him the day after Christmas, and he thought they were all in the clear. Until he received a call from his sister.

“I was like huh? Why are you crying? And all she said was ‘Terri.’ I was like, what’s wrong? What’s going on? And she said well Andrew found him dead. He had froze, hypothermia, that’s what they said. That he froze to death,” Preston said.

Preston says they’re still not sure when his brother lost power. Just that, they talked Monday morning and then he was found two days later.

“So I don’t know whether the power went off for a while but I know he was heating everything with electricity,” he said. “I don’t know if the power went off or what, but yeah they found him in his apartment.”

The family plans on holding funeral services for Edward this Saturday.