BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The countdown to the Bills vs. Rams season opener has begun and News 4 is wagering with our sister station in Los Angeles (KTLA).

The wager? News 4 will send wings to KTLA if the Rams win. KTLA will send tacos to New 4 if the Bills win.

Glen Walker and Lu Parker joined News 4 at 6 from KTLA. Watch the full segment above.