Jack Eichel donates hundreds of bouquets to Roswell Park for National Nurses Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of National Nurses Day, Sabres’ player, Jack Eichel donated hundreds of bouquets for the nursing team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This year’s National Nurses Day is the second to happen in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Nursing Officer at Roswell Park, Mary Ann Long, tells News 4 that nurses act as a lifeline for many, and it’s been a tough year for the staff as they continue to care for their patients.

She says many have taken on additional responsibilities to keep patients and their families, comfortable.

“The nurses sort of act as a lifeline between the patients and the families. They help them with iPad, the contacted the family to speak with them, they spend time with the patients…They know an awful lot about the patients,” said Long.

This is the second year Eichel has given flowers to Roswell park for national nurses day. The chief nursing officer says Eichel’s mom is a nurse, so he understands the value of their work.

The hundreds of bouquets will be spread all throughout the different departments at Roswell Park.