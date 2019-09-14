Jackson, fighting a critical illness, fought back to be our guest at the 25th Make-A-Wish Radiothon

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–You wouldn’t know it from his presence on live television, but the vibrant 7-year-old who took the mic Friday on News 4 WakeUp! has a critical illness, one he’s been fighting since he was 2 years old.

It was that year, while fighting a common cold, that Jackson Marchetta, of Clarence, was diagnosed with juvenile dermatomyositis.

“His immune system fought the cold, and it never turned off,” said Jackson’s mother, Colleen Marchetta. “So it started attacking his muscles. The next thing it does is, it attacks the organs. And it will kill you if it’s not caught.”

But Jackson and his determined family fought back — allowing him to be our guest Friday morning as the 25th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish radiothon drew to a close.

“I would never think that I would react that way, but when it’s your kid and they’re diagnosed, you get this tunnel vision,” Colleen said. “You do whatever you need to do. It was almost like I was in shock.”

Jackson was one of more than 100 children with critical illnesses in Western New York in 2015 to receive a special gift from Make-A-Wish. His was to have a playground in his backyard, an incredible moment captured here by Angela Callisto Photography.

That wish number is now up to 125 per year, and it will continue to grow, thanks to this week’s record radiothon. This year’s goal of $250,000 was eclipsed with the foundation’s new all-time high of $300,000.

That means helping more families like the Marchetta’s find a sense of normalcy in a world otherwise full of lifetime battles.

“It was a feeling that I never felt before, to have people that you don’t even know do something for you that’s so incredible,” Colleen said. “The amount of love that we felt the day his wish was granted, I can’t even, it’s hard to explain unless you experience it.”