Jacobs confident, despite Conservative Party snub

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chris Jacobs, the GOP candidate in a special election to fill Chris Collins’ seat in Congress, says he can win without backing from the Conservative Party.

He made the statement to News 4 just days after Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo said “the probabilities” are that there won’t be anybody on that line for the special election.

“Certainly I would love to have it,” Jacobs said Friday. “But we’re going to win either way.”

Lorigo says Conservative Party leaders in New York’s 27th Congressional District are comfortable leaving the line blank, and questioned whether the Jacobs, who is seen as a moderate, is a fit for the conservative district.

“The most important issue we believe is to not assist the Democrat. We want a conservative Republican in that seat,” Lorigo said. “So by far, it’s very important to us that a Republican, in this case Chris Jacobs, is going to be successful in that special election.

“Our second most important issue is we believe the candidate needs to fit the district. There was a lot of talk about other candidates who might fit the district better than Chris Jacobs fits that district.”

Ultimately, the state executive committee for the Conservative Party will make the final call on any endorsement for the special election, which Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to call to coincide with the presidential primary on April 28th.

Jacobs, the state senator and former Erie County Clerk, rebutted the idea that he’s a moderate.

“I’m a conservative Republican,” he said. “I will advocate those principals on the campaign trail and in elected office.”

Meanwhile, it appears the official Democratic nomination of former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray is imminent. He earned the endorsement of Erie County Democrats on Thursday.

“We need to have a serious improvement in our infrastructure, in our opportunities, and in our jobs,” McMurray said after that meeting. “I think someone who has gone through that himself, someone who has grown up in this region, and understands the problems that working people go through, that’s what they need. They need real representation.”