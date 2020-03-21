Jail employee catches coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautions after a jail employee tested positive for coronavirus.



The employee was working in a housing area with two inmates. Both were moved to a separate housing unit with other inmates who are either reporting symptoms or who have reported being in contact with people who have coronavirus.



The jail employee was in contact with fourteen co-workers who are now home and in self-isolation.

The Sheriff’s Office added that it is taking extra precautions to limit the time deputies spend interacting with each other to prevent an outbreak.