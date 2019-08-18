Jam In The Valley announces cancellation for 2020

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The popular three-day Jam In The Valley country concert in Varysburg, N.Y. will not be returning in 2020.

Jam In The Valley announced the cancellation through their website and Facebook page Saturday.

The statement from organizers reads, “We thank you for your past support and patronage. Unfortunately, Jam In The Valley will not be able to continue the event in 2020.”

All other information and links have been taken off the website.

No further information, including the reason behind the cancellation, is available at this time.