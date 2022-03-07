TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who’s served decades for a murder he says he didn’t commit testified in court Monday in hopes of clearing his name.

James Pugh and Brian Scott Lorenz were convicted of killing Deborah Meindl in Tonawanda in 1993.

This is the first time Pugh has testified. He didn’t take the stand during the original trial in 1993.

He’s maintained his innocence since the beginning and served more than 26 years in prison before being paroled in 2019.

“In some ways this is the most important day of Jimmy Pugh’s life,” said his attorney, Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma.

Pugh maintains he never knew Meindl or her family, let alone killed her.

During Monday’s 440 hearing he testified he was arrested for burglary a few months after Meindl was killed and said Lorenz implicated him in the murder to police.

Pugh said he then made up statements to implicate Lorenz.

“He was a young man who foolishly went along with that the day of his arrest but quickly came down to earth and stopped doing that,” said Margulis-Ohnuma.

Pugh also testified about offers made to him to implicate Meindl’s husband in exchange for a shorter sentence.

“At every turn the DA gave him a chance to lie and reduce his sentencing exposure and get out of prison earlier and at every turn he didn’t do that and the only reason he had not to do that was because he would’ve had to perjure himself to go along with what the DA was asking for.”

Pugh’s attorney wanted to play a clip from the 1994 sentencing, the only time Pugh has spoken in court before Monday.

The judge denied the request, but News 4 pulled the clip from our archives, in which Pugh said:

“I know nothing of this crime, I know nothing about the husband, I don’t know this family and I’m not a murderer. Whoever went to this house went there for one reason that was to kill somebody, it’s not a burglary gone bad and they know it because if it was why would they be asking me if I would implicate the husband.”

“The day of his sentencing they were gonna give him 10 more years of his life back but he had to implicate the husband he couldn’t do it, he couldn’t do it because it would’ve been false,” said Margulis-Ohnuma.

The defense is asking the judge to vacate the conviction based on improved DNA testing which excludes any traces of Pugh or Lorenz at the murder scene.

Defense attorneys also claim they have evidence that Richard Matt killed Meindl.

Matt was shot to death by police in 2015 after escaping Clinton Correctional Facility where he was being held for murder.

