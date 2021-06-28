Jamestown Police: 2 teen girls involved in Crescent Street fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)- Jamestown Police say they’ve identified two teen girls involved in the arson fire at Jamestown Royal last Friday.

Investigators reviewed multiple videos from area businesses and viewed the teenagers, aged 14 and 15, enter the building on Crescent Avenue prior to the fire and exit as the blaze escalated.

Both girls were interviewed and released to a parent. They face charges at Chautauqua County Family Court at a later date.