Jamestown Police looking for man who allegedly followed child walking to school

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Jamestown are investigating a suspicious situation early Thursday morning as a young child walked to school.

Officers say the incident involved a tall white man in his 30’s on Cole Avenue near E. Virginia Boulevard.

The man reportedly followed the child and ran after the child as they were walking along Cole Avenue. The man stopped pursuing the child and entered a wooded area.

According to police, the man had dark hair and was wearing dark clothing with a long sleeve shirt that had a camo design on the back.

Police are working with the Jamestown School System on the matter and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7536.