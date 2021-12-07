Jamestown police seek help locating missing man

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.
Police say Kevin Hornburg was last seen Nov. 22 on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to called the department at (716) 483-7536, or 911 if the situation demands.
Hornburg has a tattoo of a cross between his thumb and index finger, police said.
