Jamestown Public School District will conduct a review of Jamestown High School’s nickname

(WIVB) – On Monday, Washington’s NFL franchise announced it will drop the name “Redskins”.

The Jamestown Public School District is also taking a look at the Jamestown High School nickname- Red Raiders- and launching a community conversation regarding the issue.

“Given today’s climate and the important issues revolving around equity, it is vital that our community knows that we hear their concerns regarding the JHS logo, imagery and name,” JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a message on the district’s website. “The voicing of these concerns creates an opportunity for JPS to hear, and work to understand, all points of view on the issues raised. It is also an invaluable educational lesson for our children to see our community come together to collaboratively work through an issue of community concern.”

The district has formed a committee of students, parents, staff, and community members to listen to stakeholder feedback.

“As the logo and name have been a long-standing tradition at JHS, this cannot be an overnight solution,” Dr. Whitaker added. “We hope by talking about concerns and viewpoints in a committee format, we will find a way to bridge understanding and create an outcome that will make everyone feel heard in the process.”