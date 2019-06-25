JCPenney hiring for 135 local seasonal positions

(WIVB) — JCPenney is looking for some help this summer.

School may have just finished up for the year, but the company is getting ready for the “back-to-school” season now.

Seeking to fill a variety of store positions, JCPenney plans to hire 135 seasonal associates in the greater Buffalo metro area.

They are looking for cashiers, replenishment specialists, beauty consultants and more.

Anyone interested in applying can do so online or go to a JCPenney Applicant Kiosk within a store.

People who are hired as seasonal employees have the chance to become permanent associates.

JCPenney offers associated flexible scheduling and discounts up to 25 percent.