Jerry Sullivan: My 12 most heart-breaking Bills losses of the millennium

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(WIVB) – I’m sure that when DeAndre Hopkins made that incredible catch last Sunday, turning a comeback victory into a crushing, improbable defeat, a lot of Bills fans had the same familiar reaction:

Not again.

How many ways can they find to blow a game they should have won? Yes, this is the best Bills team since the 1990s. They’re still leading the AFC East and likely to make the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under head coach Sean McDermott.

There’s no reason for anyone to climb onto the nearest ledge. Josh Allen is establishing himself as a legitimate franchise quarterback, the best to play the position in Buffalo since Jim Kelly.

But watching them become the first NFL team in five years to lose a game on a last-second Hail Mary pass was a bitter reminder of gut-wrenching losses of the past, what I like to call the “long chronicle of woe.”



Since it’s the bye week and we have some time to burn, I decided to do the fans a service by taking a walk through the horror house of heartbreaks past — a list of the most crushing Bills losses of the past two decades.

There are enough depressing losses in franchise history to fill a book. “Wide Right” would be the consensus choice for worst loss ever. For purposes of brevity, I went back only to the year 2000.

At first, I planned to list the top 10. But there were so many memorable meltdowns — some that I had forgotten over the years — that it was hard to cut it down that far. So I decided on a dozen.

These are all games in which the Bills blew a fourth-quarter lead or squandered a chance to win in overtime, or both. Here are my 12 most heart-breaking Bills losses of the millennium:

1-Jan. 8, 2000. Titans 22, Bills 16: The worst loss of the millennium occurred just a week into it. The “Music City Miracle” ranks as one of the worst playoff losses in NFL history. The Bills led, 16-15, after a Steve Christie field goal with 16 seconds left. But on the ensuing kickoff, the Titans unveiled “Home Run Throwback. Frank Wycheck lateraled across the field to Kevin Dyson, who raced 75 yards down the sideline for the winning touchdown. Wade Phillips, who made the gutless decision to start Rob Johnson over Doug Flutie at quarterback, made special teams coach Bruce DeHaven his scapegoat.

2-Jan. 4, 2020. Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT): The Bills led 16-0 with 2:10 left in third and seemed on the way to their first playoff win since 1995. But Deshaun Watson rallied Houston from behind and threw a 34-yard pass to ex-Bill Taiwan Jones to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime. Josh Allen was a high-wire act in his first post-season start, making big plays with his arm and legs and some colossally bad decisions along the way.

3-Jan. 2, 2005. Steelers 29 at Bills 24: Buffalo had won six straight and was alive for the playoffs against a Pittsburgh team that had clinched home field and played mainly backups in the finale. An unknown named Willie Parker broke a 58-yard run to set up the go-ahead field goal. Drew Bledsoe fumbled on a sack in the fourth quarter and James Harrison ran it back for an insurance TD. Tom Donahoe, humiliated by his old team, cut Bledsoe six weeks later.

4-Oct. 8, 2007. Cowboys 25 at Bills 24: Playing on Monday night for the first time in seven years, the Bills had six takeaways, including two picks sixes against Tony Romo, and still lost. Down 24-13 in the final minute, Dallas scored a TD with 20 seconds left, then recovered an onside kick. Nick Folk nailed a 53-yard field goal to win it at the gun — after making one seconds earlier that was nullified because Dick Jauron had called timeout.

5-Sept. 14, 2009. New England 25, Bills 24: History repeats itself on Monday night as the Bills blow a late 24-13 lead and lose by the same score, this time in the season opener. Tom Brady throws a TD pass to Ben Watson with 2:06 left, then Leodis McKelvin fumbles away the ensuing kickoff. Brady hits Watson for the winning 16-yard score with 50 seconds left. Terrell Owens was a non-factor in his Bills debut. Vandals desecrated McKelvin’s front lawn in protest.

6-Nov. 15, 2020. Cardinals 32, Bills 30: It’s only ranked sixth, if that makes you feel any better. Hopkins rose up over the Bills’ top three defensive backs to snag a 42-yard TD pass with two seconds to play. Allen had pulled them ahead seconds earlier with a gorgeous TD pass to Stefon Diggs. Time will tell how damaging a loss it was. It could cost them the division and a home playoff game, or be a harsh learning experience on the way to bigger things.

7-Oct. 25, 2015. Jaguars 34, Bills 31. EJ Manuel melted down in London, turning the ball over three times in a row as Jacksonville scored 27 points in a span of 5:40 of the second quarter. The Bills rallied from 24 points down to take a 31-27 lead with 5:21 left. But the Jags marched to the winning touchdown, helped by a dubious pass interference call against Nickell Robey-Coleman. Blake Bortles tossed a 31-yard TD pass to Allen Hurns with 2:16 left against Rex Ryan’s disappointing defense.

8-Nov. 17, 2008. Browns 29 at Bills 27: Another Monday night debacle, in the midst of Trent Edwards’ loss of confidence. Edwards tossed three early interceptions, but did lead the Bills back in the fourth quarter, scoring on 1-yard run with 2:35 left for a 27-26 lead. But the Browns drove and won on Phil Dawson’s 56-yard field goal with 1:39 left. Rian Lindell missed a 47-yard attempt at the gun.

9-Oct. 21, 2012. Titans 35 at Bills 34: The beginning of the end for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chan Gailey. I picked it over the New England game where T.J. Graham ran the wrong way, because they blew a late lead. The Bills led 34-28, but Fitz got picked off with 3:03 left in the fourth. Matt Hasselbeck, winning for the final time as an NFL starter, threw a 15-yard TD pass to Nate Washington with 1:08 to play to win it.

10-Dec. 1, 2013. Atlanta 34, Bills 31 (OT) in Toronto: They blew a lead with 1:31 left in regulation after an interference call on Nickell-Robey in the end zone. Stevie Johnson lost a fumble in Atlanta territory late in regulation. Scott Chandler coughed one up in OT, leading to Matt Bryant’s winning 36-yard field goal. The lack of a real home crowd helped the Falcons hang around. Russ Brandon told me afterwards that he’d never put his team on a bus to Toronto again.

11-Sept. 12, 2004. Jaguars 13 at Bills 10. Bookend blown games cost them a playoff spot in ’04. In Mike Mularkey’s head coaching debut, the Jags won it with four seconds left on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Byron Leftwich to Ernest Wilford. The Bills could have sealed it, but Nate “Playmaker” Clements failed to knock down a 45-yard heave for Jimmy Smith on fourth-and-14 with 1:18 left in the contest.

12-Nov. 28, 2010. Steelers 19 at Bills 16 (OT): You didn’t think I’d forget Stevie Johnson’s tweet, did you? A 2-8 Bills team was on the brink of an upset when Stevie dropped a pass from Fitzpatrick that would have gone for a TD or at least set up an easy, game-winning field goal. Afterwards, Stevie went on Twitter and blamed God: “I praise you 24/7!!! And this is how you do me!!!” Boy, those were the days.