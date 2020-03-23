Jesse Nash Center suspending some services

1  of  3
Local News
(WIVB)–Erie County’s Department of Health is limiting the services at the Jesse Nash Center.

Starting Monday, the Sexual Health Clinic will be suspended until further notice. People seeking evaluation for STDs should call 716-847-2441.

Family Planning Clinic patients can still call the clinic for prescription refills and referrals at 716-858-2779.

The Tuberculosis Control Program and the Immunization Clinic are both closed. Call 716-858-2172 during regular business hours for Tuberculosis Control.

