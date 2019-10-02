‘John Doe’ receives six-figure settlement from Buffalo Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A survivor of sexual abuse has reached a settlement with the Buffalo Diocese. The “John Doe” accused a Dunkirk priest of the abuse.

The settlement comes from the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program. This is the first time Fr. Maurus Schenck has been named publicly.

The survivor has not been named, but says Schenck sexually abused him several times when he was 13 years old. The John Doe says the abuse happened after religious education class and once in a confessional, back when Fr. Schenck served at St. Mary’s in 1965.

Schenck also served in other states.

“Father Schenck in many of his assignments was assigned as the director of the confraternity of Christian doctrine, so he worked with probably thousands of kids throughout his ministry in charge of ‘teaching kids the faith,'” said Robert Hoatson, director of Road to Recovery and a survivors of clergy sex abuse.

Hoatson wouldn’t say the specific amount of the six figure settlement; instead he called it a “low figure.” He says he believes more survivors who were allegedly abused by Schenck will come forward.

More than 100 survivors were given settlements since the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program was created in 2018. In previous settlement, survivors have been awarded $650,000. According to a report released in May, survivors have received a total of more than $17 million in settlements.