Josh Allen nominated for 2020 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

(WIVB)– The NFL and FedEx announced Thursday that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a nominee for the ‘2020 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.’

Officials say the honor has been given out for the past 18 years, recognizing NFL quarterbacks and running backs.

“FedEx has recognized the NFL quarterbacks and running backs delivering the best performances for their fans and teammates each season. You can help celebrate these standout performances by voting for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year.” FedEx

Other nominees include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

FedEx says that fans can vote for the ‘Player of the Year’ in the weeks leading to Super Bowl LV. Voting opened January 14 and runs until February 2 at 3:00 p.m. eastern.

We’re also told FedEx will make a donation to Direct Relief in the name of the winning player.

As part of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year program, FedEx will donate $20,000 to Direct Relief in the name of each of the winning players. The $40,000 donation will help deliver emergency medical backpacks to local community clinics and health centers throughout the U.S. and in the cities that the winning players play in. Each backpack will support up to 500 people in the community. FedEx

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special airing on Feb. 6 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WIVB (CBS).

If you would like to vote, click here. Or you can vote on Twitter, here.