Josh Allen talks all things Bills on ’10 Questions Podcast’

(WIVB) — Josh Allen sat down with NFL network’s Kyle Brandt on his exclusive “10 Questions Podcast.”

Allen answered 10 questions – ranging from his favorite fruit, the Bills, and his next contract.

He even spoke about what he would do during a parade here in Buffalo if and when the bills win a Super Bowl. And yes it involves a beloved folding table.

Kyle Brandt: You know I’m gonna do it for the mafia, I’m gonna do it for the crowd. Is there for example does it have to be at a Super Bowl parade? Josh: Yes, absolutely. Off the top of the bus. Kyle laughs like man kind off the top of the bus? Josh: Absolutely. I’m doing it. Light it on fire, just make sure there are some fire extinguishers pretty near and I’m down for it. Kyle: You see josh, this could happen in like 8 months if you guys keep playing like you have. Josh: I hope it does.

Allen was also asked about that loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game back in January.

Allen says he doesn’t look back on the past and wants to focus on winning those big games one day soon here in Buffalo.