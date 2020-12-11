Josh Allen to wear cleats designed by former Oishei patient

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We know Josh Allen has ties to Oishei Children’s Hospital, but Thomas Low does too. He was sent there for emergency brain surgery back in June. He’s doing well now, but that connection is what caught the attention of the Buffalo Bills Quarterback.

The official unveiling of his cleats drew the biggest smile to both their faces.

“I am so pumped to wear these! I cannot wait,” exclaimed Allen when he showed them to Low.

If you’ve spent any amount of time at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Tom’s design will make perfect sense.

“On the back, you can see there’s angel wings, and I had the idea for those because I thought the nurses were like angel, because they’re so nice and caring,” said Low.

Allen says this is a reminder of something close to his heart.

“I’m not just representing the hospital, I’m representing the nurses that work there, that’s why we have the angel wings on the back, like Tom said. The doctors that work there, the patients that go there, and the families that spent time there.”

Proceeds from the shoes will go back to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where earlier in the year over $700,000 was raised in honor of his late grandmother.