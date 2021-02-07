Journalist releases book chronicling WNY during COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local journalist is taking steps to document Western New York’s struggles through the COVID pandemic.

Maria Scrivani has put together a new book called ‘Buffalo’s Back: An Anthology for Our Times.’

It’s a collection of stories from local writers about their experiences during such an unprecedented year.

“I would say it was important to me as a Buffalo Native to reflect the diversity of our city and to bring a broad range of people together. So I made sure to reach out to people of color, to young people, to older people and that’s who’s in this book.” Maria Scrivani, Editor, “Buffalo’s Back and Anthology of Our Time”

You can only buy the book at the Talking Leaves book store on Elmwood Avenue.

Proceeds are going to benefit Canopy of Neighbors.