Judge makes key order in case against Congressman Collins, order not being made public yet

U.S. Southern District Judge Vernon Broderick sent the order last week, in advance of a conference set for Thursday.

The order covers what has so far been the lynchpin question in the case — posed by Collins’ attorneys.

And that’s whether the information used to charge Collins is protected under federal law.

The speech or debate clause is intended to shield lawmakers from other branches of government, like the judicial branch.

If the evidence federal authorities used to charge him are covered in that clause, Collins has a right to appeal all the way to the Supreme Court.

That would delay the start of his trial, which is scheduled for February.

Collins’ attorneys have also been requesting federal prosecutors turn over additional evidence through discovery that would allow them to better argue whether the information they have is protected under that clause.

Collins is charged with insider trading and lying to the FBI. His trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Although an appeal would delay the start of the trial for Collins, federal prosecutors have asked the judge to split the cases, and force Collins’ son Cameron and Cameron’s future father in law to stand trial regardless of appeal.

That request, in addition to the speech and debate issue and the trial schedule, will be discussed decided soon.