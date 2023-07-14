BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A federal magistrate judge has issued a decision saying attorneys for the Tops shooter should be blocked from sharing certain evidence in the criminal case against Payton Gendron with lawyers representing victims’ families and survivors.

The latter group of attorneys was seeking to gather and retain discovery, including evidence from the shooter’s cell phone and computers and social media data, for their use in civil cases. Two civil cases, including one earlier this week, have already been filed against social media companies, the shooter’s parents, and others on behalf of the victims.

Gendron’s attorneys filed the request to modify a protective order concerning the evidence to allow for the sharing of evidence in April. Federal prosecutors opposed it. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.’s Decision and Order was issued Thursday. Gendron’s attorneys have 14 days to object, and have a U.S. District Judge consider that objection.

Schroeder’s decision also says, “Civil counsel is… prohibited from discussing or utilizing any information gleaned from its review of information subject to the protective order for any

purpose unless such information has been obtained from an independent source.”

This comes as federal prosecutors continue to consider whether to seek the death penalty against Gendron, who has already pleaded guilty to state charges related to the May 2022 shooting. He faces 27 charges in federal court.