BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A judge’s ruling means the city can sell a parking lot on Ellicott Street, so it can be developed into a grocery store and apartments.

Developer Rocco Termini argued, his Hotel at Lafayette and other businesses would be hurt by the loss of the parking lot.

The judge reserved decision on the rest of a lawsuit by Termini’s business, against the city, and Ciminelli Real Estate.

Local leaders hope to have the apartments and grocery in place by 2021.