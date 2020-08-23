Jump 4 Confidence competition wraps up Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local non-profit is celebrating the end of an eight-week-long program meant to empower young women.

Confident Girl Mentoring hosted its first-ever Jump 4 Confidence Jump Rope Competition Saturday.
The girls competed in four categories speed, backwards jump, cross-trick, and two-foot jump.
They were judged by world jump rope champions and expert judges.

Confident Girl Mentoring was able to host The Jump 4 ConfidenceProgram, thanks to a donation from the Ralph C. Wilson Junior Legacy Funds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss