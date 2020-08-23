Jump 4 Confidence competition wraps up Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local non-profit is celebrating the end of an eight-week-long program meant to empower young women.
Confident Girl Mentoring hosted its first-ever Jump 4 Confidence Jump Rope Competition Saturday.
The girls competed in four categories speed, backwards jump, cross-trick, and two-foot jump.
They were judged by world jump rope champions and expert judges.
Confident Girl Mentoring was able to host The Jump 4 ConfidenceProgram, thanks to a donation from the Ralph C. Wilson Junior Legacy Funds.