Jump 4 Confidence competition wraps up Saturday

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)-- Joe and Alysa Gryzbowski were originally going to get married at the Avanti Mansion, but they said all the uncertainty with not knowing how many people they could invite made them reconsider. The downside is the couple says they’re now out $7,000 dollars.

They made the choice to back out of their deal with the Avanti Mansion about two months ago. They say the venue wanted them to pay for their 200 plus guest list, the problem with that was only 50 people could ultimately attend their wedding reception. That's based on New York state regulations. So the couple decided to have the wedding and reception at a family member's home instead. But the venue won’t give them back their money.