Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in shooting after mistrial

UPDATE: A jury has found Lemuele Jackson guilty of murder, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon in a second trial.

The verdict came in after six hours of deliberation following a week trial.

He’s scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on November 26, at 2 p.m.

Jackson is held without bail. He faces a maximum of 32 years to life in prison.

ORIGINAL: The man accused of shooting and killing a young Buffalo mother last summer will get a new trial. A judge declared a mistrial in the case against Luemele Jackson.

“I love my niece,” said the aunt of Santana Anderson.

The family of 26-year-old Santana Anderson will have go through the pain of another trial. Lemuele Jackson has been charged with second degree murder and attempted murder in Anderson’s death.

The 32-year-old was on trial for a week and a half, but as the case went to the jury, a judge ruled a mistrial because a juror did his own research during deliberations. That’s a direct violation of the juror instructions given by a judge before a trial begins.

“Don’t do any outside research. Two, don’t look at any media accounts of this case. This juror violated both of those instructions,” said Erie Co. Distruct Attorney John Flynn.

DA John Flynn says the juror went on the DA’s website and looked up the use of search warrants, which was talked about during the trial. Flynn says that juror also brought pictures of Jackson, the defendant, which he found online into the deliberation room.

Prosecutors argued Jackson allegedly shot and killed Anderson after his sister got into a fight outside a house party. It happened on Hagen Street in Buffalo last summer.

“After the fight the defendant’s sister called him up and said, hey I was recently jumped come here, he came and he allegedly decided to take matters into his own hands and allegedly shot into a group of girls,” said Flynn.

Flynn says Anderson had nothing to do with the fight, she was innocent bystander that night.

Now Jackson will get a new jury and a new trial.

“To get justice for this poor woman, her 5-year-old and her family and friends,” said Flynn.

The entire jury in this case was dismissed. The juror doesn’t face any penalty for his misconduct.

No date has been set yet for the new trial.