Jury finds Niagara Falls man guilty of May 2020 double murder of mother, son

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A jury has found a Niagara Falls man guilty in the May 2020 double murder of a mother and son in Niagara Falls.

Billy Benton, Jr., was found guilty of first and second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was also convicted of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon for an unrelated Jan. 2020 shooting.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman says the prosecution will be asking for the maximum sentence for first-degree murder, which is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

