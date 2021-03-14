Just Pizza thanks frontline workers with new boxes

(WIVB) — One of Western New York’s largest pizza chains is honoring those who’ve spent the last year fighting COVID-19.

Just pizza boxes now come with the message “Thank you to all our front line workers.”

The manager tells us it’s important for these workers to know they’re appreciated.

“It doesn’t stop with the frontline workers. Its patients in nursing homes, nursing home staff, the police the firefighters. Everybody whos out there every day risking their lives and doing what they have to do, to keep us going.” Rudy Alloy III, Manager

Just Pizza says these special boxes have been in the works for a while.