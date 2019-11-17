“Just Tell One”program aims to help students mental health

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB)–Teachers at Niagara Falls High School are learning how to help students with their mental health.

The “Just Tell One Program” focuses on preventing depression, suicide and drug abuse in teens.



Mental health advocates of Western New York were there to work with teachers on how to communicate with their students. School officials say helping kids with mental health issues improves their chances in succeeding.



Niagara Falls High School is one of the first schools in Western New York to start this program.