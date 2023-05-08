UPDATE: Power has been restored as of 6:15 p.m., according to the NYSEG outage map.

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — NYSEG is reporting that just under 1,500 customers are currently without power in Lancaster, Clarence and Alden as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the outage is being investigated according to the NYSEG outage map, and the restoration time was listed as 6:45 p.m.

News 4 will provide updates as they become available.