Kaleida adds new measures to protect new mothers amid coronavirus pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Kaleida Health wants to reassure expecting mothers, there is no reason to be afraid to give birth in its hospitals.



Kaleida says it put a number of new precautions in place at Oishei Children’s Hospital which include enhanced cleaning, universal masking, and keeping families and their babies away from the general public.



.The family of a baby born this weekend, tells News Four they felt in good hands with the hospital staff.

“One of the things that relived me was when we got here. We did have our masks on in all of the public places. But when we were in our labor delivery room and now mother-baby room, we didn’t even have to wear a mask unless we want to. But everyone else who is coming into the room has a mask on and glove on,” said Mandy Manzella who recently gave birth at the hospital.



Oishei is also allowing one support person during the delivery who is screened every 12 hours to check for symptoms.