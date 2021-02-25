Kaleida Health allowing visitation by appointment at HighPointe on Michigan facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Kaleida Health is now allowing visitors by appointment at their HighPointe on Michigan facility beginning on February 26, the healthcare provider tells us.

Officials tell us visitors should plan to arrive 15 minutes early to their scheduled visit for a state required health screening.

The screening includes the following:

Verification of proof of negative COVID-19 test within three days of the visit.

Temperature check and questions related to recent travel and COVID-19 symptoms.

Recording of your address, telephone numbers and email, if available, for contact tracing purposes.

The visit will be held in a “designated visiting area” and staff will supervise the visit. Masks are required and six feet must be between residents, staff and visitors, according to Kaleida.

Masks will be provided.

Kaleida also addressed visitation at their DeGraff Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility.

“Visitation can resume at DeGraff Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility once the facility meets conditions outlined in the updated NYSDOH guidelines that requires a 14-day waiting period between positive COVID-19 tests. However, families and loved ones should contact the nursing unit directly to arrange for visitation in end-of-life or palliative care circumstances.” Kaleida Health

For Kaleida Health’s full visitation policy, click here.