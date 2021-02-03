Kaleida Health announces expanded visitation policy for adults admitted to non-COVID units

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Kaleida Health is expanding their visitation policy for adult inpatients admitted to non-COVID units, the healthcare provider announced Wednesday evening.

The expanded visitation policy applies to only adults at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital beginning February 4.

See the following changes below:

  • One (1) designated support person per day is permitted in non-COVID units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
    • In end-of-life cases, two (2) support persons are permitted.
  • Visiting hours for adult inpatients in non-COVID units are limited and vary by unit at both sites.
    • Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute non-COVID unit visiting hours:
      • 16N/S, 15N, 14N/S, 13N/S, VIS: 5:30-7 p.m.
      • 12N/S, 10N/S, 9S, 8N, 4N: 4-5:30 p.m.
      • ICUs: 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital non-COVID unit visiting hours:
    • 3rd floor (3 East and 3 West): 12-2 p.m.
    • 2nd floor (2SW, 2SE, 2E, 2N): 2-4 p.m.
    • ICU: 4:30-6 p.m.

Kaleida notes that visitation is still not allowed for adults admitted to COVID-19 units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

For Kaleida Health’s full visitation policy, click here.

