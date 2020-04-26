Kaleida Health: Hospitals still safest place to receive medical treatment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Kaleida Health Officials are reassuring the public that despite the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals are still the safest place to receive care.

David Hughes, MD, chief medical officer at Kaleida Health says emergency room visits have slowed to about 50 percent of the normal volume at local hospitals.

Hughs says fear is causing people to stay away from hospitals, putting themselves at greater risk by not getting the proper care in time.

“We are still seeing people coming in with chest pains and stroke symptoms,” said Dr. Hughes. “Just not the sheer volume that we had before. And there are some national statistics to show that people are staying away. We want people to seek care immediately if they are experiencing any signs or symptoms of a serious condition.”

The hospital has instituted several safety precautions including universal masking for anyone coming into the emergency department and frequent and cleaning protocols to ensure facilities and high-touch areas are sanitized and safe.

All staff caring for COVID-19 patients wear personal protective equipment to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus to other patients.

Kaleida Health’s emergency departments and outpatient clinics offer the option of being seen by a doctor from the safety of your own home by scheduling a video or telephone visit.

“Ultimately, we want the community to know that we are still available – both in person and virtually – to provide the safest, highest quality care – whether you are having a baby, need emergency surgery, or are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke,” added Dr. Hughes. “We are ready to provide the same great care our community expects and deserves.”