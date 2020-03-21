Kaleida Health plans to increase bed capacity by 50%

(WIVB)- Kaleida Health plans to increase its inpatient bed capacity by 50 percent to help meet demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have taken the approach that the surge is likely coming and that a major spike in positive coronavirus cases will result in sicker patients and increased admissions across the community and our health system,” Kaleida President and CEO Jody L. Lomeo said in a statement. “Having regulatory relief and clear direction from the State can only help us as we move forward.”

The move comes after a conference call Friday with State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and dozens of state hospital executives.

Increasing bed capacity could include any or all of the following:

Re-opening beds at DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

Additional intensive care beds at all sites (Bradford Regional Medical Center, Buffalo General Medical Center, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Oishei Children’s Hospital, and Olean General Hospital).

Doubling up private rooms and conversion of old hospital rooms/space.

Utilization of ambulatory surgery space and ambulatory surgery centers.

Redeployment of required medical equipment (ventilators, patient beds, etc.).

Lomeo says that with the increase, additional staff will be needed.

“We are and will continue to be creative in all areas so we can maximize ancillary staff, nursing, and physicians.”