Kaleida Health receives state’s approval to resume elective surgeries at some hospitals

(WIVB) – Kaleida Health has received official approval from the NYS Department of Health to resume limited elective surgical cases at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Kaleida has also received confirmation that the waiver applications for elective surgery for Buffalo General Medical Center and two Kaleida Health surgery centers are currently under review by the state.

“For more than six weeks now our physicians, nurses and staff have worked extremely hard battling COVID-19. They have been relentless in providing the very best care for all of our patients,” Jody Lomeo, President and CEO of Kaleida Health said. “For them to hear news like this and see a hint of normalcy in the coming days and weeks validates all of their efforts.”

All non-emergency surgical cases and other elective procedures were suspended in New York State in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late April, Gov. Cuomo said that elective surgeries could resume at hospitals that aren’t at risk for a significant COVID-19 surge in the near future.