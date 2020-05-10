Kaleida Health, Tony Walker and Company distributes beauty boxes for Mother’s Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local organizations are celebrating all the moms out there ahead of Mother’s Day. Tony Walker and Company along with Kaleida Health teamed up to distribute beauty boxes for more than a thousand for mothers Saturday.



They sold 14-hundred boxes in under five minutes and raised more than $29,000 dollars. All of the proceeds will go directly to Kaleida Health’s COVID-19 response fund. Organizers say it’s a tradition for them to make these boxes every year, but the support this year is unlike any they’ve seen in years past.

“I think it’s a good testament to the City of Good Neighbors. People want to get out and support their moms, it’s national nurses week, a lot of nurses are mom and with all the proceeds going to the covid response team., it’s sort of the hattrick to the city of good neighbors,” said Carol Horton vice president of Kaleida Health Foundations.



People came out in their cars caravan-style to pick up the boxes at the Walker Center in Williamsville, some decorating their cars for a contest to support the frontline workers.