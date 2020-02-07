Kaleida seeking out buyer for long-term care services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jody Lomeo, the president and CEO of Kaleida Health, says the organization is looking for an operator or buyer for its long-term care service line. Those services are provided at Highpointe on Michigan in Buffalo and the DeGraff Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility in North Tonawanda.

“Highpointe on Michigan has lost $80 million since it has opened in December 2011,” Lomeo told Kaleida staff in an email this Tuesday.

Long-term care accounts for less than three percent of Kaleida’s revenue according to Lomeo, who recently announced he would step down from his role at the end of 2020. However, he notes it presents a significant financial burden.

A Kaleida spokesperson said no buyer has been identified as of yet.