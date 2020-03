(WIVB)- Some pups from a local rescue shelter got a special treat Saturday from country music star Kane Brown!

The singer was in Buffalo for a concert at the KeyBank Center and he invited dogs from Pixie Mamas Rescue backstage for some snuggles and a play date with his bulldog Rambo.

Pixie Mamas is a foster home-based dog rescue. The rescue said they received an email inviting their furry friends to the concert.